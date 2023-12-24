First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,256 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock worth $199,988,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

