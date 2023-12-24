First PREMIER Bank Has $206,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

COST stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average is $563.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

