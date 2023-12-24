First PREMIER Bank Has $63,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 180,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.