First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.