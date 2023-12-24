First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 398,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

