Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

