Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $77.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
