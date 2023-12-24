Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $529.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.96. The company has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

