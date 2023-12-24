Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.