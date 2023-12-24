Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,764,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,476,891. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

