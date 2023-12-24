Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Forian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Forian by 35.2% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 5.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

