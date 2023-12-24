Forte Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

