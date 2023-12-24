Fusionist (ACE) Price Tops $13.12 on Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $288.34 million and $105.04 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $13.12 or 0.00030034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

