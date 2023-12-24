GAM Holding AG Acquires 501 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Seagen were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $206.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

