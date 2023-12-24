Gateway Protocol Price Reaches $0.0086 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 92.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $232,892.69 and approximately $15.91 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 87.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.00860294 USD and is up 43.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

