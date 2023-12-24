GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GENK) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

GEN Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 25th. GEN Restaurant Group had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GENK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $73,702.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $340,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

