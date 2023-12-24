GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.0487 on Major Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $873,213.88 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,783,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars.

