Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

