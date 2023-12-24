Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

