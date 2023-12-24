Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Purchases £39,200 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray bought 40,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($49,576.32).
Greencore Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON GNC opened at GBX 100 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. Greencore Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 63.71 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £476.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,428.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
