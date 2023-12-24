Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.77 million and $3.84 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,541.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00165529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.00530799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00399528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00113253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

