GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

GSK opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $38.32.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

