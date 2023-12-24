Guidance Capital Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

