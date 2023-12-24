Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $101.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.
GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.53 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.