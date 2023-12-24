Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $101.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.53 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.