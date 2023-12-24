Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of GWRE opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $1,827,180. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $47,584,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

