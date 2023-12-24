Head-To-Head Review: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) vs. TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF)

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFF Group and Sonoco Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products $7.25 billion 0.76 $466.44 million $4.96 11.32

Sonoco Products has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.2% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TFF Group and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Group N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products 7.20% 24.40% 7.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TFF Group and Sonoco Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonoco Products 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Sonoco Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than TFF Group.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats TFF Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers. It primarily serves wine, bourbon, and whisky markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, France.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging products; and uncoated recycled paperboard products. Sonoco Products Company also offers various packaging materials, including plastic, paper, foam, and other specialty materials. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

