Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,102. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

