Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

