Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

