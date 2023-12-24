Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $91.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00108591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00026417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,663 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

