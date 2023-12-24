Hedera (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $97.81 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $97.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00111084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00026803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,663 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.432144 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09195756 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $82,553,070.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

