HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $184.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.82.

NYSE:HEI opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

