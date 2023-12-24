Henrik Gerdes Sells 5,431 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $13,143.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. HSBC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

