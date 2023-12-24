Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $132.21 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00008286 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $132.21 million and $4,109.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.70 or 1.00012016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.61323583 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,507.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

