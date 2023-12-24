Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE HT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

