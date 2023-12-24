H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

