H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases 1,435 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

