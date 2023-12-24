H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases 76,735 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 398.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

