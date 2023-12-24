H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 806 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.