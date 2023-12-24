H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes $302,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

