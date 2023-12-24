HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.97 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $451,296.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00019754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.01 or 1.00040253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003617 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00111198 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $515,303.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

