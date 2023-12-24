Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $75.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

