HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Hits $0.15

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $644,805.03 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

