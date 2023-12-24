Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $22.65 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 127,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $125.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

