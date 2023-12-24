Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

