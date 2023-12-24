Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $55.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.85.

NYSE HWM opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $111,102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

