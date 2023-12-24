Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HPP opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.