ICON 1-Day Volume Tops $9.03 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. ICON has a market cap of $258.35 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,049,370 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 975,039,855.4666897 with 975,039,861.4602574 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2567275 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $5,495,289.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

