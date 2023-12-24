ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 820,251 shares of company stock worth $14,488,962. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

