Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 48,657 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,657 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

